OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after an encounter at a fast-food restaurant took a dangerous turn.

Around 7:30 p.m. on March 19, a man went to Church’s Chicken near S.E. 44th and Sunnylane and ordered through the drive-thru.

At some point, investigators say the suspect became upset about a refund and left the restaurant.

However, they say he came back in a white four-door Mercedes sedan, walked into the restaurant and pointed a gun at an employee’s head, threatening to shoot him.

So far, police have not been able to identify him.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.