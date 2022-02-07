OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say four people have been taken into custody following a stolen vehicle case.

On Feb. 1, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department began working on a stolen vehicle case at a motel in the 6000 block of N. Bryant Ave.

Investigators were able to recover the stolen car, and made several discoveries in the process.

Oklahoma City police say they recovered 89 grams of fentanyl pills, 13 grams of methamphetamine, two guns, and cash.

Officials arrested 28-year-old Logan Clay on complaints of larceny of automobile, trafficking illegal drugs, possession of firearms by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm while committing a felony.

Cornelius Carter, 36, was arrested on complaints of trafficking illegal drugs, distribution of a controlled substance, drug proceeds, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

Authorities also arrested 41-year-old Hazel Kaul-House and 25-year-old Eric Simpson on a complaint of possession of a firearm after a felony.