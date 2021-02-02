Police: Fight in northwest Oklahoma City ends in gunfire, one person shot

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating after one man was shot overnight in northwest Oklahoma City.

Shortly after midnight, Oklahoma City police responded to a reported shooting near N.W. 48th and Classen.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that one man had been shot in the waist.

Investigators say a fight started between a group of people in the area when shots were fire.

One person was hit, and that victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

So far, authorities have not released a description of the alleged suspect.