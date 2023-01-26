UNION CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A traffic stop in the metro led officers to an SUV stuffed with marijuana.

On Jan. 24, an officer with the Union City Police Department pulled over a vehicle traveling northbound on U.S. 81, near S.W. 44, for a traffic infraction.

While speaking with the driver, the officer spotted multiple large black trash bags stacked throughout the vehicle, as well as a small container of medical marijuana on the center console.

Authorities asked the driver, 39-year-old Kae Saetern, if the bags contained marijuana, and he said they did.

Investigators found 162 pounds of marijuana.

Officials say Saetern didn’t have a valid OMMA transporter license or commercial license, and was not following OMMA guidelines for transporting.

Saetern was arrested on a complaint of trafficking marijuana. He was booked into the Canadian County Jail.