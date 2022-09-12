OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating what led up to a double homicide on the city’s southwest side Monday afternoon.

“It’s a nightmare, you don’t walk outside and expect to see or hear that two people are dead just a few houses down,” said Chuck Carter, who lives nearby.

Police say around 4:45 p.m., they responded to an Aldi near SW 59th Street and Barnes Avenue, where a girl was pleading for help.

“[She] advised that at her house around the corner, she believed somebody had been shot,” said Lt. Jeff Flaggert with OKCPD. “She was very traumatized; she was very upset.”

When police checked out the home in the 2100 block of SW 60th Street, they found two people dead.

Lt. Flaggert said their injuries were consistent with a homicide, specifically a gunshot.

“From that point on it was just a convergence of police running inside the house, taping everything off, trying to keep people away,” said Carter.

It is not clear who pulled the trigger. However, police say they are not actively searching for a suspect.

The girl who ran to Aldi’s to get help was not injured, according to OKCPD.