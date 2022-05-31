OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Emergency crews were called to the scene of an unusual rescue in northeast Oklahoma City on Tuesday morning.

Around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, crews were called to an area near N.E. 36th and Santa Fe to rescue a horse.

Initial reports indicate the horse got out of a pasture and fell into a trench full of water.

Police and fire crews rushed to the scene to pump the water out of the trench and get the horse to safety.

They were forced to bring in heavy equipment to move a lot of the dirt from the trench as firefighters worked to keep the horse calm.

After almost an hour, crews worked to lift the horse to safety.