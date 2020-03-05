Police: Flares, blasting caps found near N.E. Oklahoma City library

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department’s Bomb Squad is responding to an area on the city’s northeast side after flares and blasting caps were found near a library.

Officials responded to the scene near N.E. 23rd and MLK just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Oklahoma City police tell KFOR the Ralph Ellison Library has been evacuated and MLK is shut down.

Investigators say a man was cleaning out a shed and found a bag of blasting caps and flares. Officials say he was taken them to a nearby fire station when he saw a police officer and flagged him down in the library’s parking lot.

Drivers are encouraged to find a different route.

The bomb squad is responding to the scene as a precaution.

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report