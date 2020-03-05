Police: Flares, blasting caps found near N.E. Oklahoma City library

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department’s Bomb Squad is responding to an area on the city’s northeast side after flares and blasting caps were found near a library.

Officials responded to the scene near N.E. 23rd and MLK just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Oklahoma City police tell KFOR the Ralph Ellison Library has been evacuated and MLK is shut down.

Investigators say a man was cleaning out a shed and found a bag of blasting caps and flares. Officials say he was taken them to a nearby fire station when he saw a police officer and flagged him down in the library’s parking lot.

Drivers are encouraged to find a different route.

The bomb squad is responding to the scene as a precaution.