OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they are investigating a bizarre porch theft in the metro.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department released doorbell camera footage of a person they want to speak with in regards to the theft.

Investigators say the alleged suspect was delivering food to a home near N.W. 50th and Walker.

While dropping off the food, the suspect also allegedly grabbed a package from the porch and took off with it.

Police say they are attempting to contact the food delivery service and the restaurant, but are also reaching out to the public to help identify him.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.