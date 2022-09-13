OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City say a girl who was born after her mother was attacked has now died from complications from that act.

On Nov. 15, 1999, Oklahoma City police were called to a stabbing at a home in the 4700 block of Sunnyview Drive.

Investigators learned that a pregnant woman had been stabbed and rushed to a local hospital.

When she arrived at the hospital, she underwent emergency surgery and gave birth to Kasiah Scott via caesarian section.

Following the surgery, the mother died from her injuries.

Just over 20 years after the attack, Kasiah Scott passed away on Nov. 23, 2019 at The Children’s Center in Bethany.

On Aug. 23, 2022, the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Kasiah’s death a homicide due to birth complications connected to the original stabbing of her mother.

Authorities say James Patrick Lesley and Ricardo Virgo Blonner were convicted for the homicide in 1999 and are currently in prison.

At this point, it is unknown if they will face additional charges related to Scott’s passing.