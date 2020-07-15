Police: Graffiti found on Centennial Land Run Monument in Bricktown

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating after a monument in Bricktown was vandalized.

Police are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect or suspects responsible for applying graffiti to the Centennial Land Run Monument.

The department posted photos of the graffiti on Facebook.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.

