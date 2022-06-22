OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have released more information related to the death of a young child in Oklahoma City.
Around 2:22 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called to a trouble unknown call at a home in the 600 block of S.W. 151st St.
When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that a child had died at the home.
Authorities say they found the body of 3-year-old Riley Lynn Nolan in a residential trash can at the home. According to the report, the child suffered obvious signs of trauma.
Officials say the 3-year-old had recently been in the custody of 60-year-old Becky Ann Vreeland, the girl’s grandmother.
Vreeland was interviewed at police headquarters and was arrested on complaints of child neglect and first-degree murder.
So far, no other information has been released.
If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.