The Oklahoma City Police Department’s Crime Scene Unit was called to a home regarding the death of a toddler.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have released more information related to the death of a young child in Oklahoma City.

Around 2:22 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called to a trouble unknown call at a home in the 600 block of S.W. 151st St.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that a child had died at the home.

Authorities say they found the body of 3-year-old Riley Lynn Nolan in a residential trash can at the home. According to the report, the child suffered obvious signs of trauma.

Officials say the 3-year-old had recently been in the custody of 60-year-old Becky Ann Vreeland, the girl’s grandmother.

Vreeland was interviewed at police headquarters and was arrested on complaints of child neglect and first-degree murder.

Becky Ann Vreeland Credit: Canadian County Sheriff’s Office

So far, no other information has been released.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.