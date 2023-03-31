Police would like to speak with this person in connection to an attempted theft Credit: Oklahoma City Police Department

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate an attempted theft in Oklahoma City.

Investigators say a Grubhub driver left their vehicle running in a parking lot when they went inside to pick up an order.

Officials say a suspect jumped into the running vehicle and attempted to drive off.

However, the victim saw what was happening and jumped on the hood of the car.

Ultimately, the suspect jumped out of the car and ran from the scene. Officials say he flashed a gun at the victim in the process.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.