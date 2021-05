NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Norman are asking for the public’s help following a home burglary.

Officials with the Norman Police Department say they are investigating a home burglary in east Norman where the suspect stole numerous guns and jewelry.

Now, investigators have released surveillance footage of a man they would like to speak with in regards to the theft.

If you have any information on the crime, call Norman CrimeStoppers at (405) 366-STOP.