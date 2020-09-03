Police: Heirloom stolen from Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Investigators in Oklahoma City say they are searching for a priceless heirloom that was recently stolen from a woman’s home.
Officials say the victim’s father gave her a Schwinn bicycle in 1963 and she kept it in great condition for more than 50 years.
However, a man was seen taking the bicycle from a home near N.W. 19th and Meridian on Aug. 30.
The bicycle is described as a red 1963 Schwinn American with chrome front and back fenders. It is equipped with a bell and stickers on the rear.
If you see the bike, call 911. For all other information, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.
