Police: Homeowner wakes up to stranger standing over him

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a man was taken into custody after he allegedly walked into a stranger’s home this past weekend.

On Feb. 8, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to a first-degree burglary near S.W. 74th and Shartel Ave.

According to an arrest affidavit, investigators say the homeowner left his garage door open and went inside to take a nap. When he woke up, he saw a stranger standing over him.

At that point, the suspect took off running but didn’t make it very far before he was tackled by the homeowner.

The affidavit states that when officers confronted the suspect, identified as Keith Byrd, Byrd “seems to believe he had a right to be there because the garage door was open.”

Byrd was arrested on complaints of first-degree burglary, and uttering a forged instrument.