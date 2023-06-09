TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Investigators in Tulsa say an alleged suspect in a home invasion has been killed by the homeowner’s son.

Around 4 a.m. on June 9, officers with the Tulsa Police Department received a call about an armed robbery in the 700 block of N. Hudson Ave.

Detectives say the suspect came through an open bedroom window of a home and was armed with a gun.

The homeowner said the suspect demanded items from him, but he said he didn’t have anything of value.

At that point, the suspect found the homeowner’s mother and allegedly took her cell phone, a safe, and car keys.

While the homeowner was on the phone with dispatchers, the alleged suspect came back and kicked in the front door.

Officials say that’s when the homeowner’s son shot him with a shotgun.

The suspect collapsed in the street and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Authorities say the suspect, who has not been identified, was armed with a pellet pistol that looked like a real gun.