Police hoping to identify 2 others following vandalism at convenience store

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are still searching for a man who allegedly caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to an Oklahoma convenience store because of a language barrier.

On Feb. 16, Oklahoma City police were called to a convenience store near N.W. 10th and MacArthur Blvd.

“They broke all things, my glasses, everything,” the caller said. “They broke my whole counter, everything. My register, big glass tables and knife box, we have a big knife box.”

The clerk told dispatchers that a man came into the store and asked if he spoke the same Indian dialect.

“The store clerk apparently refused, wanted to speak in English,” MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

At that point, the alleged suspect began cursing at the clerk in the dialect.

“He’s talking in Indian language and I know the Indian language and he’s talking bad words to me and, I know your language, why you talking like this,” the clerk told dispatch.

At that point, the suspect allegedly became angrier and began vandalizing items inside the store.

In all, investigators say he caused about $3,000 worth of damage.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now, authorities say they are hoping to identify two other people who were inside the store at the time of the incident.

If you see him, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.