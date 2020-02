OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a couple accused of a theft at a local casino.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying a couple seen in a surveillance video.

Investigators allege the couple found a set of keys at a slot machine at Remington Park and ended up stealing the vehicle from the parking lot.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.