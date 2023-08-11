OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police have identified the victim shot and killed in SW Oklahoma City on Thursday.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 5:35 p.m. on Thursday near 31 SW 25th St.

Officials say the victim, identified as 30-year-old Maria Bunner, was taken to nearby hospital after the shooting where she was pronounced dead.

According to OKCPD, it is uncertain what led to the shooting and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1200.