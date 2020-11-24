Police identify 15-year-old suspect in deadly officer-involved shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are releasing additional details following a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred while officers were responding to an armed robbery call.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City officers were called to the Okie Gas Express, located near Western Ave. and I-240, regarding an armed robbery.

During the robbery, the store clerk fled the store and locked the alleged suspect inside the building.

When officers arrived, they surrounded the business.

Authorities say officers ordered the suspect, 15-year-old Stavian Rodriguez, to come out of the store.

At that point, investigators say Rodriguez climbed out of the drive-thru window, holding a pistol.

Officials say he refused to follow commands and was shot by five officers on the scene. He was rushed to OU Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

All five officers who fired on Rodriguez have been placed on administrative leave.