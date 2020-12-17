OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot to death in southwest Oklahoma City.
Around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting near S.W. 74th and May Ave.
When officers arrived, they found 17-year-old Marlon Carter dead in front a nearby home.
Investigators say it appeared as though Carter had been shot to death.
At this point, officers do not know what led up to the shooting and no arrests have been made.
If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.
- Police identify 17-year-old killed in shooting
- NOAA predicting 2020 will be marked as the hottest year on record
- LIVE: FDA advisers review Moderna’s request for emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine
- When this manager found a mom and five kids living in a vacant apartment, she didn’t call the police. She helped.
- Reputed mobster admits assaulting ‘Real Housewives’ hubby