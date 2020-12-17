Police identify 17-year-old killed in shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot to death in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting near S.W. 74th and May Ave.

When officers arrived, they found 17-year-old Marlon Carter dead in front a nearby home.

Investigators say it appeared as though Carter had been shot to death.

At this point, officers do not know what led up to the shooting and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

