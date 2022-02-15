OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have identified two people who were found dead in a vehicle in northwest Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 14, Oklahoma City police received a call about a possible shooting near N.W. 10th St. and Portland Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people dead inside a vehicle.

On Tuesday, investigators identified the victims as 40-year-old Raymond Paddyaker and 30-year-old Kayla Yates.

Authorities say they had been shot to death.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

Officials say the investigation is in the very early stages.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.