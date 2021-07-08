Police identify 2 victims killed in shooting; victim’s sister arrested

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are identifying two victims who were killed in a shooting at an Oklahoma City apartment complex.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City police were called to The Arden Park Apartments in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the bodies of two people.

Investigators have identified the victims as 20-year-old Eddie Ferreira and 26-year-old Alex Garcia.

Through the course of the investigation, authorities learned that an altercation occurred between the victims and 23-year-old Elizette Ferreira.

Officials say Elizette Ferreira is the sister of Eddie Ferreira.

Elizette Ferreira was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder and was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.