Police identify 2 victims killed in shooting; victim’s sister arrested

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are identifying two victims who were killed in a shooting at an Oklahoma City apartment complex.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City police were called to The Arden Park Apartments in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the bodies of two people.

Investigators have identified the victims as 20-year-old Eddie Ferreira and 26-year-old Alex Garcia.

Through the course of the investigation, authorities learned that an altercation occurred between the victims and 23-year-old Elizette Ferreira.

Officials say Elizette Ferreira is the sister of Eddie Ferreira.

Elizette Ferreira was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder and was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report