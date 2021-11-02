Police identify 21-year-old killed in northwest Oklahoma City shooting

A typo in the original version has been corrected.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have identified a 21-year-old man who was killed at an apartment complex on Monday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City police were called to the River Chase Apartment near Hefner and Pennsylvania Ave. following a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 21-year-old Nigel Brannon dead at the scene.

Investigators learned that Brannon was inside a vehicle with 22-year-old Paris Tolver and believed to be involved in some sort of illegal activity.

At some point, gunfire erupted and Brannon was shot.

Tolver was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder.

Currently, officials say this is still an open investigation. If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.