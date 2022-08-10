OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has identified the armed man who was shot and injured by an officer Tuesday at a home on the city’s northwest side.

According to the incident report, a woman called 911 from Florida around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday and told dispatch a man was on her front porch near NW 127th and William Penn Boulevard in Oklahoma City.

She said the man was armed with a pistol and should not be at her home. She knew his name and gave police identifying information about him.

Investigators say the two were previously involved in a relationship, but the homeowner had it broken off.

When officers arrived, they found 51-year-old Derek Dennis standing outside of the residence, still armed with a pistol.

Officials say Dennis refused officers’ commands to drop the pistol, forcing officers to back away and take a tactical position.

“Officers negotiated with Mr. Dennis for two hours, hoping to bring the standoff to a peaceful end,” said Capt. Valerie Littlejohn with OKCPD.

During that time, Dennis discharged his pistol toward a nearby pond.

The incident report says Dennis, while still armed with the pistol, made a threatening move just before 12:30 p.m., and was shot by Officer Michael Poe.

Dennis was transported to an area hospital where he remains at this time.

Upon release from the hospital, he will be booked into jail on a complaint of Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Police Officer.

Officials say thankfully, nobody else was injured.

Officer Poe has been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.