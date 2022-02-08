OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have identified the young victim in a deadly stabbing at an Oklahoma City home.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oklahoma City police were called to a disturbance in the 800 block of S.E. 50th St.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 27-year-old Carina Romero in front of the home.

Carina Romero Credit: Oklahoma County Jail

Investigators say she had blood on her and was holding a 2-year-old child. Romero told officers that someone had killed another child inside the home.

At this point, Romero took the 2-year-old into the home, closed the door, and refused to allow officers to come inside the house.

“She simply went back into the house and refused to come out to make sure the younger child was OK and that nothing else was happening, and their officers did force entry into the residence,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with Oklahoma City Police Department.

Due to the circumstances, officers forced entry into the home and got the 2-year-old out safely.

Sadly, police found a 7-year-old boy deceased in the home.

“Honestly, it just hurts because it’s a kid,” said the anonymous neighbor. “He couldn’t defend himself.”

“It’s sad anytime someone is murdered like this, but it does shock the conscience when you’re talking about a child being stabbed to death, a death in this manner,” said Knight.

On Tuesday, officials identified the victim as 7-year-old Jamie Garcia III.

Romero was taken into custody on a complaint of the murder of a child.