OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing new details about the tragic death of a child in Oklahoma City.

Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a reported drive-by shooting near S.E. 47th St. and East Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that a child had been shot.

Sadly, the child died from his injuries.

Detectives say the boy was likely hit by a stray bullet from the drive-by shooting.

“They’re all bad, but when you have a child involved, it’s especially hard on the officers,” said Sgt. Rob Robertson, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Officials have identified the victim as Dumarcus Fuller, Jr.

Authorities say they are not sure exactly how old Fuller was because police have received conflicting dates of birth from Fuller’s family. However, they believe he was either 8 or 9 years old.

So far, no information about a possible suspect has been released.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.