Police identify drivers killed in fiery crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have identified two people who were killed in a fiery crash on Wednesday night.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a crash near S.W. 149th and Western Ave.

Investigators say 43-year-old Michelle Wynd was sitting in her vehicle at a red light on Western Ave., waiting for it to turn green.

Officials say 36-year-old Jason Wilson was heading northbound on Western Ave. at a high rate of speed and hit the back of Wynd’s vehicle.

Authorities say Wynd’s vehicle burst into flames, trapping her inside.

Officials say Wynd and Wilson were both pronounced dead at the scene.

