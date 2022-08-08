OKCPD at the scene of a triple-murder-suicide. Image KFOR

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more information about a horrific triple murder in Oklahoma City.

Around 4 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to a home in the 8300 block of N.W. 109th St. to check on the welfare of the people inside.

Investigators learned that 29-year-old Francoise Littlejohn had left the family’s home with three of his children. They say he began livestreaming on social media and threatening to harm them.

A relative of the family saw the live video and notified police.

When officers arrived at the home, he wasn’t there.

Authorities say they immediately began utilizing multiple resources to find the children.

However, officials say Littlejohn drove 6-year-old Kyren Littlejohn, 4-year-old Aliyah Littlejohn, and 3-year-old Trinity Littlejohn to a neighborhood and parked in the 11300 block of Treemont Lane.

While there, police say he executed the children before turning the gun on himself.

A runner in the area spotted the car and the four deceased people inside it around 7:25 a.m. on Saturday.

At this point, no other information is being released.