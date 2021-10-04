Police identify innocent bystander killed by stray bullet in Oklahoma City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Oklahoma City police at the scene of a shooting that led to the death of an innocent bystander. The suspects are still on the loose.

Oklahoma City police at the scene of a shooting that led to the death of an innocent bystander. The suspects are still on the loose.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say they are investigating after a woman was shot to death in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 4:44 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to a reported shooting at a business near N.E. 13th and N. Lottie Ave.

When police arrived on the scene, they found 29-year-old Ashley Rice suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say Rice was hit by a stray bullet stemming from an altercation between two other people.

Rice was rushed to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

At this point, officials say it is an open investigation and no arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line (405) 297-1200.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More U.S & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter