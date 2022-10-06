OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police have identified a man wanted in an alleged sexual assault of someone at a metro Halloween store in late September.

They identified him after a Facebook post by the Oklahoma City Police Department was shared over 1,000 times.

He is accused of the crime that allegedly occurred inside a Halloween store in the Oklahoma City Outlets near Reno and Council.

A police report states he was wearing a black long-haired wig, pearl necklace, red corset, and black panty hose when it allegedly happened.

KFOR went to the business to get details on the incident but were pointed to their regional manager.

“I will tell you that we are investigating it ourselves. I know the police are as well,” the regional manager told KFOR over the phone. “We’re trying to cooperate as much as we can.”

Other than that, they declined to comment.

A family member of the victim posted on Facebook, claiming the man lured their disabled family member to a back corner of the store and sexually assaulted her.

Several details on the incident are unclear at this time.

It should be emphasized that these are only allegations at this point, and no one has been arrested.