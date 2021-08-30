Police identify man found dead in Oklahoma City park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police have identified the man found dead in a park on the city’s southwest side.

Just before 7:30 a.m. Friday, police got a call that a man was dead in a grassy area behind McCracken park, near SE 64th and Byers. 

“Upon our arrival we located a victim, who was deceased that showed signs of homicide,’ said Sgt. Brad Gilmore with the Oklahoma City Police Dept. 

That victim has now been identified as 36-year-old Antonio Walker.

There have been no arrests made in this case.

Anyone with information should call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1200.

