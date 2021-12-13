Police identify man found dead in parking lot

Police lights

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials have identified a a man who was found dead in a parking lot in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oklahoma City police were called to a parking lot in the 4300 block of S. May Ave. after someone reported a body nearby.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of 27-year-old Slater Taylor. Investigators say Taylor’s body had injuries consistent with a homicide.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

