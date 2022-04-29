OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials have identified a man who was found shot to death in an Oklahoma City apartment.

Around 1:30 p.m. on April 26, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to a welfare check in the 5001 N.W. 10th St.

When police arrived, they found 22-year-old Miguel Alexis Rivera Del Angel dead inside an apartment from an apparent gunshot wound.

Currently, this is an open investigation.

No arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.