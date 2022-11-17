CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – Investigators in Chickasha have released more information about a man who was shot and killed while allegedly breaking into a home.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Chickasha police were called to a home near Westbrook St. and W. Country Club Rd.

“Our officers received a call of a domestic disturbance at 3015 Westbrook, in which a subject had broken into the home,” said Lt. Gillian O’Brien, with the Chickasha Police Department. “As the subject made entry into the home, the homeowner opened fire right away.”

The intruder, who was identified as Varnell W. Tall Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homeowner in the case has been identified as Logan M. Wasson.

Investigators say Wasson knew Tall, but their exact relationship is not clear.

The case is still under investigation.