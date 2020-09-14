Police identify man killed outside Bricktown bar

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have identified a man who was killed outside a Bricktown bar early Sunday morning.
Around 1 a.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting in the 200 block of E. Sheridan.
When police arrived at the scene, they found the body of 24-year-old Demonte Semmions.
Investigators say Semmions and another patron at the Pink Parrot sports bar got into an argument and took the fight outside.
Once outside the bar, officials say Semmions was shot to death.
So far, there have been no arrests and no suspects identified.
If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.
