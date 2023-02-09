OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has now identified the victim in Wednesday’s fatal shooting at a motel on the city’s southwest side.

Around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City police were called to a motel near S.W. 5th and MacArthur Blvd. after a reported shooting.

Authorities told KFOR that the shooting started as a fight that turned into gunfire.

Responding officers found 42-year-old Kevin A. Wright critically wounded. He was transported to an area hospital, where he died.

“There’s a litany of witnesses right now that investigators are trying to interview and to piece together exactly what happened,” said M.Sgt. Gary Knight with OKCPD.

Currently, there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information should call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1200.