OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed at an apartment in northwest Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Oklahoma City police were called to an area near N.W. Expressway and Rockwell Ave. after gunshots were heard in the area.

Investigators say people at a nearby apartment complex discovered 34-year-old Dillard Tornes suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Tornes was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.