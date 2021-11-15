Police identify man shot, killed at Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed at an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 8 p.m. on Friday, Oklahoma City police were called to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 7500 block of Knight Lake Dr.

When officers arrived, they found 28-year-old Deontae Marquis Kendrick, Sr. dead at the scene.

Investigators say he appeared to have been shot to death.

Officials believe there was a party going on at the apartment complex when a fight broke out and Kendrick was shot.

So far, there have been no arrests in the case.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.