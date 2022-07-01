Man shot at NW 63rd and Penn KFOR

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot by a 90-year-old man in Oklahoma City.

Around 3:13 p.m. on June 30, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting near N.W. 63rd and Pennsylvania Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 61-year-old Chris Bayouth suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Investigators say 90-year-old Leonard Bernstein walked into the business complex and shot Bayouth several times before driving away from the scene.

Officers were able to find Bernstein driving near N.W. 63rd and May, where he was taken into custody.

Authorities say Bernstein and Bayouth know each other through work.

Bayouth was rushed to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Bernstein was arrested on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill.