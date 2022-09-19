OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have identified a man who led officers on a wild chase from Oklahoma City to Norman on Thursday afternoon.

Officials say it all started with a 911 call in the 3200 block of N.W. 61st St. in Oklahoma City.

“It was a burglary call,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “The homeowner had arrived home and actually witnessed the suspect there at their home.”

Soon after, police told KFOR the suspect took off in a stolen car and led police on a pursuit down I-235. Miles later, he eventually pulled off into a Norman neighborhood.

“We were watching the news, so we were watching you know all the video of it running around,” said Phil Beauchamp.

But before Beauchamp knew it, he had a front row seat to the mayhem as it unfolded just outside his window. The suspect rammed the stolen vehicle through Beauchamp’s front gate.

“He smashed it relatively easily,” said Beauchamp. “But as it swung back, it destroyed the gate… [Then,] he drove around the back of the house. Our garage door was open, but he elected to keep on, keep on running and he crossed over into the neighbor’s property.”

Gate suspect drove through. Image KFOR.

Once in the neighbor’s driveway, the suspect bailed out of the car and ran into the house through their open garage. However, he was quickly followed by police and taken into custody.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Allen Idell.

Idell was arrested on complaints of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, possessing a firearm by a convicted felon, larceny of a motor vehicle, endangering others while eluding police, second-degree burglary, possession of paraphernalia, malicious injury to property, and breaking and entering.