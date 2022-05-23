EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are releasing new details about a deadly motorcycle crash that claimed the life of an Oklahoma man.

On Saturday afternoon, emergency crews were called to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle along southbound Broadway Extension at 33rd St. in Edmond.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they realized the motorcyclist had died from his injuries. He was identified as 36-year-old Eric Ranney.

So far, officials have not released any other details about the case and say the investigation is ongoing.

At this point, no arrests have been made.