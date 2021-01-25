Police identify Oklahoma officer, suspect injured in weekend shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more information about a shooting that injured an Oklahoma City police officer and a suspect this past weekend.

Around 3:20 p.m. on Jan. 23, Oklahoma City officers were called to a reported domestic disturbance in the 4900 block of N. Missouri Ave., located near N.E. 50th and MLK.

When Officer Braden Downs arrived at the home, he encountered 63-year-old Joel Lewis, who was standing just inside the doorway.

Investigators say Lewis pulled out a pistol and shot Downs in the chest and left hand.

Fortunately, Officer Downs was wearing a ballistic vest, which stopped the round from hitting him in the chest.

Downs returned fire, hitting Lewis in the leg.

After barricading himself in the home for several minutes, Lewis eventually came out of the house and was taken into custody.

Downs and Lewis were both taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officer Downs was released from the hospital after receiving treatment for the injury to his left hand.

Lewis remains in the hospital.

Downs has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.