LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Lawton say the victim from a deadly stabbing has been identified.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, crews were called to the Comanche County Memorial Hospital after a stabbing victim arrived at emergency room.

When investigators arrived at the hospital, they learned that the victim had been pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Bobbie Willis.

So far, no arrests have been made.