Police identify shooting victim in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say they have identified a man who was found shot to death to southeastern Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the 1100 block of S.E. 19th St. following a report of a shooting.

Investigators found 32-year-old Orion Wolfe and rushed him to a local hospital. Sadly, he was pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

