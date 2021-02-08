Police identify suspect in deadly 7-Eleven shooting in Oklahoma City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more information about a deadly shooting at an Oklahoma City convenience store.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, Oklahoma City officers were called to a reported shooting at a convenience store at N.W. 10th and May Ave.

When officers arrived, they found the body of 44-year-old Timothy Satterfield, who appeared to have been shot to death.

Investigators say they believe Satterfield was involved in an altercation with 39-year-old Travis Standard. Officials say Standard is the boyfriend of Satterfield’s ex-wife.

Authorities believe Satterfield attacked Standard with a stick, which is when Standard pulled out a gun and shot Satterfield.

Travis Standard

Standard was arrested on a complaint of second-degree murder.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Contact In Your Corner Team

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter