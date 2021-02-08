Police identify suspect in deadly 7-Eleven shooting in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more information about a deadly shooting at an Oklahoma City convenience store.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, Oklahoma City officers were called to a reported shooting at a convenience store at N.W. 10th and May Ave.

When officers arrived, they found the body of 44-year-old Timothy Satterfield, who appeared to have been shot to death.

Investigators say they believe Satterfield was involved in an altercation with 39-year-old Travis Standard. Officials say Standard is the boyfriend of Satterfield’s ex-wife.

Authorities believe Satterfield attacked Standard with a stick, which is when Standard pulled out a gun and shot Satterfield.

Travis Standard

Standard was arrested on a complaint of second-degree murder.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.