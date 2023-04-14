OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is releasing more information on the deadly shooting Thursday morning on the city’s southeast side.

Just after 8 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the TreeHouse Apartments on SE 44th near Sunnylane Rd. on a report of a shooting.

There, they found 27-year-old Isaac Beard shot in the head. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

OKCPD officials say investigators were able to learn the name of a possible suspect and a warrant was issued for 19-year-old Michael Mccaulla.

He was taken into custody during a traffic stop just before 11 p.m. on Sunnyview Dr.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.