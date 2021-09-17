Police identify suspect who allegedly exposed himself on porch of Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police identified the man they believe committed a perverse act on the porch of a metro home last year.

A doorbell camera captured footage of the man walking onto the porch of a home near Hefner and Council in May 2020 and allegedly exposing himself.

The man who allegedly exposed himself on the porch of an Oklahoma City home.

A tip through Crime Stoppers led to the man’s identity, according to police.

Oklahoma City Police Department officials have not yet released the man’s name.

Officials said it’s a matter of time before charges are filed against the man.