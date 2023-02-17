OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have identified a teenager who was found shot to death in a drainage ditch.

Around 9:50 p.m. on Feb. 16, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to a report of gunshots being heard in the 7300 block of S. Indiana Ave.

When offices arrived at the scene, they found the body of 16-year-old Armani Rivera shot to death in a culvert.

While investigating, detectives learned that a 16-year-old male was a suspect in the case.

“It’s indicated that these two knew each other. So this is not some random act that just happened,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The teen was taken into custody and arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.