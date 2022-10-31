BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KFOR/AP) – Authorities have identified two adults who were found dead in a suspected murder-suicide in Broken Arrow.

Officials say the deaths of the eight family members, including six children, are being investigated as a murder-suicide after all of their bodies were found in a burning Broken Arrow home.

Police are trying to determine whether both adults were involved in the killings.

The children, who ranged in age from 1 to 13, were the victims, Broken Arrow Police Chief Brandon Berryhill said during a news conference.

Police said both adults who live in the home were considered “primary suspects” because they were found dead in the front of the home while the children were all found in a bedroom, where the fire was contained. A police spokesman declined to say whether authorities believe the two adults were both responsible for the killings or whether it could be just one of them.

“It’s because investigators are still trying to piece together what happened with eight people dead,” police spokesman Ethan Hutchins said in an email to The Associated Press.

According to KJRH, authorities have identified the adults as Brian and Brittney Nelson.

The names and exact ages of the children are not being released at this time.